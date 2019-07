- On this first day of July, expect typical summer weather. This means hot and humid weather with highs in the low to mid-90s. It will be cooler along the beaches as the sea breeze develops.

Rain chances stand at 30% for areas west of I-95. They are higher and near 40% as you get closer to the east coast beaches. The rain wraps up tonight before 9 p.m., with skies partly cloudy and lows near 76.

