- Good Wednesday morning to you! A cold front will move through the area today. This feature will enhance cloud cover before 12pm with widespread clearing as we work through the afternoon. Cooler highs near 71 and Northwest breezes can also be anticipated. Tonight, clear and colder, lows falling down into the 30s and 40s across the viewing area. Tomorrow looks like a chilly day with highs near 59 despite bright Central Florida sunshine.