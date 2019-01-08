Weather Forecast: January 8, 2019

- Good Morning! Looks like yet another GREAT weather day for Central Florida. Expect lots of sunshine and rather warm January temps around 80 by the afternoon. Winds will be light and skies dry. Tonight, lows fall to near 60 and clouds increase as a cold front closes in from the North. Rain is not expected with the front, only a marginal increase in cloud cover. Tomorrow looks about 10 degrees cooler with the passage of the front. Coldest air arrives on Wednesday night into Thursday. Lows into Thursday AM bottom out in the 30s and 40s, highs on Thursday stand at only 59!