- A weak cool front is moving through the State early this morning. A few showers will accompany the front and remain isolated in coverage through the day. Expect chances near 10-20%, especially along the coast. Skies are mixed today and highs hit near 79, a little cooler along the beaches. Winds are a little breezy today. Tonight, mostly cloudy with lows falling into the 60s. Breezes stay elevated along the coast tonight.