Weather Forecast: December 25, 2017

Posted: Dec 25 2017 04:53AM EST

December 25, 2017 - Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays....looks like gradual clearing is on tap for today. Highs hit in the 60s. Tonight, clear and colder, lows falling into the 40s and 50s.

