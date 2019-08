- Good Friday to you! Looks like a typical late August day for Central Florida. Hot and humid conditions with highs heading into the 90s inland, upper 80s along the beaches. Rain chances spark up after 12pm (40%) but, will arrive sooner along the coastal areas, especially from Brevard County South (60% coverage there).

Heavy downpours possible. Tonight, ongoing rain chances possible along the coast, looking dry for inland areas with lows near 77. The area of disturbed weather in the Bahamas is being monitored for tropical development. This feature has a 30% chance of development over the next 2 days, 60% chance over the next 5 days as it moves AWAY from Florida. Stay tuned!