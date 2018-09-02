Tropical Storm Florence poses no current threat to land

- Tropical Storm Florence is moving quickly west and has strengthened slightly but still poses no threat to land.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said in its 11 a.m. EDT advisory Sunday that the storm

The storm is located about 605 miles (970 kilometers) west-northwest of the southernmost Cabo Verde Islands off the coast of western Africa. The storm was moving west-northwest at 18 mph (30 kph).

Maximum sustained winds have decreased slightly to near 50 mph (85 kph) with higher gusts. The hurricane center said little change in strength is forecast over the next few days.

Keep in mind that much of this can change, so be sure to keep up with the latest on the 2018 Hurricane Season HERE. And you can download your Hurricane Guide in English HERE or in Spanish HERE.