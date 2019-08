While Monday has started off beautiful in Central Florida, the Atlantic is heating up as Tropical Storm Dorian continues to strengthen.

Central Florida residents are waking up to clear skies this Monday morning. Cloud cover should stay away in the a.m. hours, giving the region lots of sunshine. However, this will not last all day, as rain coverage will develop to 60 percent this afternoon. Rain chances are highest for those inland. Overnight lows will go into the upper 70s.

Meanwhile, forecasters are watching Tropical Storm Dorian as it continues to strengthen. It is currently moving west towards Barbados at 14 miles per hour. It has maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour. It could become a hurricane later this week.

There is also an area of elongated low pressure east of Florida that is developing. If it becomes named, it will be called Erin. However, this system is moving away from us and is not something to worry about.

We are moving towards the peak of hurricane season.

