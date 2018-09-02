Tropical depression taking shape; bringing rain, breeze, and humidity to Central Florida

- A tropical wave located north of Cuba and the western Bahamas is expected to develop into a tropical depression and likely, eventually a tropical storm in the Gulf of Mexico early this week.

Fox 35 meteorologist Glenn Richards says that a tropical depression is taking shape and will pass across extreme south Florida and the Florida Keys on Monday or Tuesday. This will bring heavier rains down there, especially over the Florida Keys, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Lake Okeechobee, and Fort Myers. It is likely that a Tropical Storm Watch will go in effect for the Northern Gulf of Mexico soon.

The tropical depression will likely just bring more breeze and humidity to Central Florida, with rain showers blowing in from the ocean.

The tropical wave, which is currently over Cuba and the Western Bahamas, will move northwest over Key West and then right up, landing above Mobile, Alabama or East of New Orleans, Louisiana on Tuesday or so.

