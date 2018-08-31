Tropical depression forms off African coast

- Rain chances for the upcoming weekend are increasing thanks to some movement in the tropics. This movement now includes a newly-formed tropical depression off the African coast.

The first tropical wave is very disorganized, with cloudiness and showers extending from Hispaniola

northeastward to the adjacent Atlantic. This system is expected to move westward to west-northwestward enhancing the rainfall across portions of Hispaniola, the Bahamas, the Turks and

Caicos Islands, and Florida into early next week. This system is not expected to strengthen as it moves across Florida, but as it reaches the eastern Gulf of Mexico during the early to middle part of next week, conditions could be favorable for growth.

The center of a newly formed Tropical Depression Six was located about 70 miles (115 km) south-southwest of the southernmost Cape Verde Islands and was moving toward the west near 15 mph (24 km/h), and this track with a gradual turn to the west-northwest is expected for the next two or three days.

On the forecast track, the depression will be passing just south of the Cabo Verde Islands on Friday into Saturday. The depression should then be moving over the open eastern Atlantic on Sunday and Monday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph (55 km/h) with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast, and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm late Friday or on Saturday.

Keep in mind that much of this can change, so be sure to keep up with the latest on the 2018 Hurricane Season.