After a comfortable start in the low-to-mid 60s, temperatures will climb to the low 80s Thursday afternoon.

Winds will be out of the Southeast at 5-10mph.

Expect mostly sunny, dry skies.

The normal temperature for this time of year is 78 degrees.

Above-normal temperatures will continue through Friday, as we top-off around 87 degrees in Orlando.

The next best chance for rain comes Saturday, (50%) as a front slides over the peninsula.

Expect passing showers on Saturday, and temperatures in the low 70s for St. Patrick's Day on Sunday.