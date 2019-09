Sunny, quiet weather is expected through the weekend, as a dry air mass holds over the Florida peninsula.

Wake-up temperatures on Wednesday are in the upper-60s to mid-70s across much of East Central Florida.

Satellite imagery shows mostly clear skies.

Winds are light out of the west, becoming easterly this afternoon.

Expect sunny skies and afternoon high temperatures in the low-90s with upper 80s along the coast.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to the low 70s under mostly clear skies.

The next best chance for a few showers is this weekend, with rain chances around 20-30%.

As of 5:00AM, Tropical Storm Karen was 155 miles north-northeast of San Juan.

The storm is bringing heavy rain and flash flooding to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

It is moving north at 14mph and is expected to stay a tropical storm, well east of the Bahamas and Florida.