Happy Thursday!

Strong storms will continue to push over the state today.

A flood advisory went into effect for Gilchrist and Alachua counties, as strong storms pushed over North Florida early this morning.

We'll keep the coverage high through the day, (70%) with isolated damaging wind gusts and heavy downpours likely.

Afternoon high temperatures will top off in the mid-to-upper 80s under cloudy skies.

Tonight temperatues will fall to the low 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

We'll see the rain chance drop off slightly on Friday (40%) with even lower odds North of Orlando.