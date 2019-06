After a quiet start, Tuesday afternoon will feature widespread showers and thunderstorms.

We're waking up warm and muggy, in the low-to-mid 70s.

Winds out of the Southwest at 5-10mph will push all storms to the Northeast as we go through the afternoon and evening hours.

Expect a high coverage (70%) with frequent cloud to ground lightning and torrential downpours.

When thunder roars- go indoors! Seek shelter in a substantial building or hard-topped vehicle.

Tonight, temperatures will fall down to the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Have a great day!