Happy Monday!

Don't forget the rain gear, as showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast again today.

We'll keep the rain chance high (70%) for the next few days.

Afternoon high temperatures will top off around 90 degrees in most spots.

Winds out of the Southwest at 5-10mph will push storms that develop along the West Coast towards Central Florida.

Tonight temperatures will drop down to the low-to-mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

The biggest threats with the stronger thunderstorms will be cloud to ground lightning, strong wind gusts, heavy downpours and localized flooding.