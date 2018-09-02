Potential tropical cyclone expected to move through the Florida Keys on Monday

- Potential Tropical Cyclone #7 is forecast to move through the Florida Keys on Labor Day with clouds and more showers for Central Florida.

Expect windy conditions across South Florida with a strong breeze along our east coast on Monday.

By Tuesday, this system will be in the Gulf of Mexico, and will likely be Tropical Storm Gordon, and is expected to move ashore near New Orleans, or as far east as Mobile, Alabama.

The main impact for Central Florida will be periods of showers with occasional heavy rainfall.

No severe weather is anticipated for Central Florida, but winds along our east coast will increase to 15-20 mph making for some rough boating conditions.