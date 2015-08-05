Osceola County Hurricane Evacuation & Emergency Management

Osceola County Disaster Information

Emergency Management Call Center: The Osceola County Hurricane Hotline number is 407-742-0000. It is activated when needed, regardless of the current or planned EOC activation leve.

SHELTER LOCATIONS: Osceola County shelters will only be listed here upon their activation. It is the responsibility of the citizens to check local television and radio stations, the Osceola County Public Information Office at 407-742-0100, as well as your weather radio and other resources for accurate, up-to-the-minute, open shelter location information when needed.

SPECIAL NEEDS SHELTERS & REGISTRATION: Call us at 407-343-2133

OFFICIAL EOC SITE: http://www.osceola.org

Osceola County Hurricane Evacuation