Polk County Hurricane Evacuation & Emergency Management

Polk County Disaster Information

Polk County citizens info line: (863) 534-0321

OFFICIAL EOC SITE | SHELTER LOCATIONS

SPECIAL NEEDS SHELTERS & REGISTRATION: The Polk County Emergency Management's Special Needs Program provides shelter and/or transportation for persons who need assistance with physical or non-acute medical conditions who must evacuate during emergency conditions. It is specifically for people who have no other transportation or shelter options. It is preferred that eligible persons pre-register.

Polk County Hurricane Evacuation