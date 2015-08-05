Volusia County Hurricane Evacuation & Emergency Management

Volusia County Disaster Information

SHELTER LOCATIONS: During an emergency, not all shelters will open at once. To find out which shelters are available, tune to the local news media or call the toll-free Citizen’s Information Hotline at 866-345-0345 (Only during a disaster). Telecommunications Device for the Deaf: 386-248-1792.

SPECIAL NEEDS SHELTERS: Special needs evacuees should contact Volusia County Animal Services at (386) 248-1790 to discuss assistance for sheltering pets.

OFFICIAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT SITE

Volusia County Hurricane Evacuation