Flagler County Hurricane Evacuation & Disaster Information

Posted: Aug 05 2015 10:27PM EDT

Updated: Sep 04 2017 06:37PM EDT

Flagler County Disaster Information

SHELTER LOCATIONS:  Call the Flagler County Emergency Services information line at 386-586-5111 to find out which shelters are open. Please note that shelters do not accept pets. For more information on disaster shelters for your pet contact the Flagler County Extension Service at 386-437-7464. www.flagleremergency.com (Shelter List)

SPECIAL NEEDS SHELTERS: Call our office at 386-313-4200 to register.

OFFICIAL EMERGENCY MANAGEMENT SITE

Flagler County Hurricane Evacuation

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories