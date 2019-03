Happy Friday!

We'll have one more day of above-normal temperatures in Central Florida.

A cold front will slide over the state this weekend, increasing the cloud cover, rain chance, and changing the wind direction.

Expect afternoon high temperatures in the mid-and-upper 80s on Friday, with winds out of the SSE at 5-10mph.

We'll keep the rain chance out of the forecast today and tonight, dropping down to the mid-60s under mostly cloudy skies.

On Saturday, afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s.

Expect passing showers throughout the day both Saturday and Sunday.

By St. Patrick's Day, temperatures will be topping off in the upper 60s in most spots.

Have a great day!