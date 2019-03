Happy Wednesday!

Expect more sunshine and warmer temperatures today.

After a cool start in the 60s, temperatures will climb to the upper 70s, topping off around 81 degrees in Orlando.

Winds will be out of the ESE at 5-15, with stronger winds along the coast.

Tonight temperatures will drop to the low 60s, under partly cloudy skies.

Our next best chance for rain comes Saturday, (40%) as a front drops over the state.

It won't bring temperatures down all that much.

Expect upper 70s for St. Patrick's Day.