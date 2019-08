- After a quiet start in the mid-and-upper 70s on Monday, Central Florida will see afternoon high temperatures climb to the low 90s under partly cloudy skies.

Heat Index values will hit the triple digits across the region, with upper-90s along the coast.

Showers and thunderstorms will develop after 1 p.m., with winds out of the southwest between five and ten miles per hour. The rain chance will hit 50 percent, with the highest coverage over Brevard county.

Temperatures tonight will drop down to the low-and-mid 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

The tropics are currently quiet, no tropical storms are expected in the next five days.

