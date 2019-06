Happy Friday!

The day will feature a lower coverage of showers and storms, with rain chances around 40% mainly for Orlando and areas South.

Afternoon high temperatures will top off in the mid-and-upper 80s in most spots; with lower 80s along the coast.

Winds will become Northeasterly, at 10-15mph.

Tonight, we'll drop down to the low-70s under partly cloudy skies.

This weekend will feature scattered showers and thunderstorms and afternoon high temperatures topping off in the low-90s.

Have a great day!