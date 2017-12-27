International Falls, Minnesota drops to record low -36F
(KMSP) - International Falls, Minnesota woke up to a temperature of -36F at 6 a.m. Wednesday morning breaking the previous record low for Dec. 27 of -32F set in 1924, according to the National Weather Service office in Duluth. That -36 is the actual temperature, not a wind chill!
According to state records, the -36 morning in International Falls is only about halfway to the state record low temperature of -60 in Tower, Minnesota on Feb. 2, 1996. The all-time record low for International Falls is -55F, set in January 1909.
While International Falls broke a record low with -36, our COOP observer in Embarrass, MN got down to -40 at 7:15 AM and in Cotton, MN got down to -41 at 6:27 AM. #MNwx #Cold— NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) December 27, 2017
Wednesday morning, low temperatures in the Twin Cities metro ranged from -7 in St. Paul to -13 in nearby Lake Elmo. Minnesota is stuck in a deep freeze with single-digital highs and subzero lows hanging around into next week. Check the updated 7-day forecast at fox9.com/weather and download the Fox 9 Weather App to track temperatures and snow in your specific location.
Here’s a look at Wednesday morning temperate around Minnesota, as recorded by the National Weather Service at 6 a.m.
TWIN CITIES METRO
Minneapolis: -8
St. Paul: -7
Crystal: -9
Blaine: -9
Eden Prairie: -10
South St. Paul: -9
Lake Elmo: -13
NORTHWEST MINNESOTA
Bemidji: -31
Hallock: -18
Roseau: -24
Warroad: -26
Thief River Falls: -24
Crookston: -20
Fosston: -26
Detroit Lakes: -18
Moorhead: -20
Park Rapids: -30
Mahnomen: -24
NORTH CENTRAL MINNESOTA
Baudette: -25
Flag Island: -26
International Falls: -35
Waskish: -26
Big Fork: -35
Longville: -33
Grand Rapids: -28
Crane Lake: -33
Orr: -27
Walker: -30
NORTHEAST MINNESOTA
Duluth: -21
Ely: -33
Hibbing: -24
Eveleth: -27
Two Harbors: -18
Silver Bay: -26
Grand Marais: -14
Grand Marais Airport: -24
WEST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
Fergus Falls: -17
Wheaton: -17
Morris: -13
Elbow Lake: -16
Wadena: -24
Glenwood: -15
Appleton: -15
Benson: -15
Ortonville: -11
Madison: -11
Willmar: -9
CENTRAL MINNESOTA
Sauk Centre: -15
Paynesville: -13
Pine River: -31
Brainerd: -28
Staples: -27
Long Prairie: -22
Little Falls: -24
Litchfield : -9
Buffalo: -9
Maple Lake: -10
Hutchinson: -10
EAST CENTRAL MINNESOTA
Princeton: -20
Mora: -24
Cambridge: -18
Rush City: -18
Hinckley: -24
McGregor: -20