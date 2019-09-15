< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_428886041_428918350_134072";this.videosJson='[{"id":"428918350","video":"605283","title":"5%20p.m.%20Humberto%20update","caption":"Fox%2035%20News","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F15%2F5_p_m__Humberto_update_0_7658841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F15%2F5_p_m__Humberto_update_605283_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663190244%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DX_EuYAhnsavEA9mof44Qiok18Cs","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fweather%2Fhumberto-expected-to-strengthen-into-a-hurricane-stays-offshore"}},"createDate":"Sep <header class="mod-header story-header"> <h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428886041" data-article-version="1.0">Humberto expected to strengthen into a hurricane, stays offshore</h1> </header> addthis:title="Humberto expected to strengthen into a hurricane, stays offshore"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-428886041.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-428886041");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_428886041_428918350_134072"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WOFL"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_428886041_428918350_134072";this.videosJson='[{"id":"428918350","video":"605283","title":"5%20p.m.%20Humberto%20update","caption":"Fox%2035%20News","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fmedia.fox35orlando.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F09%2F15%2F5_p_m__Humberto_update_0_7658841_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F09%2F15%2F5_p_m__Humberto_update_605283_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1663190244%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DX_EuYAhnsavEA9mof44Qiok18Cs","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fweather%2Fhumberto-expected-to-strengthen-into-a-hurricane-stays-offshore"}},"createDate":"Sep 15 2019 05:17PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WOFL"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_428886041_428918350_134072",video:"605283",poster:"https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/5_p_m__Humberto_update_0_7658841_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Fox%252035%2520News",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wofl.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/09/15/5_p_m__Humberto_update_605283_1800.mp4?Expires=1663190244&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=X_EuYAhnsavEA9mof44Qiok18Cs",eventLabel:"5%20p.m.%20Humberto%20update-428918350",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wofl/weather&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox35orlando.com%2Fweather%2Fhumberto-expected-to-strengthen-into-a-hurricane-stays-offshore"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new <div class="story-meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 08:50AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="videoPostedDate-428886041"><strong>Video Posted</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 05:17PM EDT<span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 15 2019 05:19PM EDT</span></p>
</div> data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/5PM%20HUMBERTO%20UPDATE_1568581029283.jpg_7658733_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/5PM%20HUMBERTO%20UPDATE_1568581029283.jpg_7658733_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/5PM%20HUMBERTO%20UPDATE_1568581029283.jpg_7658733_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/5PM%20HUMBERTO%20UPDATE_1568581029283.jpg_7658733_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/5PM%20HUMBERTO%20UPDATE_1568581029283.jpg_7658733_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-428886041-428916476" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/5PM%20HUMBERTO%20UPDATE_1568581029283.jpg_7658733_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/5PM%20HUMBERTO%20UPDATE_1568581029283.jpg_7658733_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/5PM%20HUMBERTO%20UPDATE_1568581029283.jpg_7658733_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/5PM%20HUMBERTO%20UPDATE_1568581029283.jpg_7658733_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/15/5PM%20HUMBERTO%20UPDATE_1568581029283.jpg_7658733_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428886041" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ORLANDO, Fla. (FOX 35 ORLANDO)</strong> - Tropical Storm Humberto is almost Hurricane Humberto, which will likely happen in the next 12 hours. </p> <p>Fox 35 meteorologist Brooks Tomlin says hurricane hunters flying through the storm Sunday afternoon found maximum winds of 75-80 mph, just above the surface and on the northeast side of the storm. </p> <p>He says there has been little change in forecast guidance, as almost all computer forecast modeling turns Humberto east-northeast late Sunday and Monday, pushing it far into the open Atlantic Ocean, possibly near Bermuda later this week. </p> <p>Sunday into Monday, Tomlin says our biggest risk will likely be the enhanced seas, swells and rip currents at our Atlantic beaches through at least Wednesday or Thursday. </p> <p>Central Florida will tap into much drier air from Wednesday into next weekend, lowering rain chances and humidity, giving us a small taste of fall, according to Tomlin.</p> <p>Meanwhile, forecasters are watching two other systems in the Atlantic.</p> <p><strong>TRACK THE TROPICS: <a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Get the latest on the 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season at ORLANDOHURRICANE.com</a></strong></p> <p>There is an elongated area of disturbed weather located off the coast of Africa. It is disorganized and shows low development but environmental conditions are forecasted to become more conducive for gradual development through the middle of the week. The NHC says that a tropical depression is likely to form by the end of the week while the system moves slowly westward or west-northwestward.</p> <p>There is also another area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico. Slight development is possible while it moves westward. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WOFL_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Weather" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"402447" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Weather Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/tropical-storm-watches-extended-for-florida-as-disturbance-nears" title="Tropical Storm Humberto gaining strength, staying off Florida coast" data-articleId="428635785" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/14/11_p_m__Humberto_update_0_7658325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/14/11_p_m__Humberto_update_0_7658325_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/14/11_p_m__Humberto_update_0_7658325_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/14/11_p_m__Humberto_update_0_7658325_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/14/11_p_m__Humberto_update_0_7658325_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Fox 35 News" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tropical Storm Humberto gaining strength, staying off Florida coast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 06:03AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 14 2019 11:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The National Hurricane Center's 11 p.m. advisory upped Humberto's maximum sustained winds to 60 mph, moving north-northwest at 6 mph.</p><p>Fox 35 meteorologist Brooks Tomlin says the storm was over 100 miles from Freeport on Grand Bahama Island.</p><p>Tomlin said Humberto is forecast to remain well east of Florida on Sunday.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/florida-attorney-general-beware-storm-relief-scams" title="Florida attorney general: Beware storm relief scams" data-articleId="427199795" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/AG__Beware_storm_relief_scams_0_7635645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/AG__Beware_storm_relief_scams_0_7635645_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/AG__Beware_storm_relief_scams_0_7635645_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/AG__Beware_storm_relief_scams_0_7635645_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/03/AG__Beware_storm_relief_scams_0_7635645_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="In the wake of a disaster, scam artists are ready to take advantage of the situation and rip you off." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Florida attorney general: Beware storm relief scams</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Gloria Gomez, FOX 13 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 04:52PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 05:39PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>In the wake of a disaster, scam artists are ready to take advantage of the situation and rip you off. The Florida Attorney General's Office is warning consumers to look out for phony charities asking for cash donations to help Dorian victims.</p><p>A Florida website called " Check-A-Charity " will help you confirm whether a charity is reputable. On the website, you can check the organization's track record, including any financial information reported to the state.</p><p>Susan McGrath, the executive director of the Florida Consumer Action Network, says the public should be cautious about giving money on-line, especially through links in mass emails.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/mobile-app-news-feed/dorian-remains-stationary-over-bahamas-expected-to-stay-off-florida-s-coast" title="Dorian continues to slowly trek up Florida's east coast" data-articleId="427044345" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/5_a_m__Dorian_update_0_7636874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/5_a_m__Dorian_update_0_7636874_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/5_a_m__Dorian_update_0_7636874_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/5_a_m__Dorian_update_0_7636874_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/04/5_a_m__Dorian_update_0_7636874_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Good Day Orlando at 5 a.m." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dorian continues to slowly trek up Florida's east coast</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 03 2019 05:06AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 04 2019 05:17AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Dorian is scraping the central part of Florida's east coast as it tracks offshore.</p><p>The U.S. National Hurricane Center said in their 5:00 a.m. advisory that Dorian is now about 90 miles east of Daytona Beach, Florida. Maximum sustained winds have weakened a bit to 105 mph. The Category 2 hurricane is moving to the north-northwest at 8 mph.</p><p>The core of Dorian will move dangerously close to the Florida east coast and the Georgia coast through Wednesday night. The center of Dorian is forecast to move near or over the coast of South Carolina and North Carolina Thursday through Friday morning.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_zRRT9gwIK0Oh"></span> class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_402429_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/florida-deputies-find-extremely-emaciated-dog-charge-owner-with-animal-cruelty"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/vlcsnap-2019-09-15-18h59m00s809_1568589935211_7658753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="(Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office)" title="vlcsnap-2019-09-15-18h59m00s809_1568589935211-401385.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Florida deputies find 'extremely emaciated' dog, charge owner with animal cruelty</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/officer-involved-shooting-leaves-man-dead-in-katy-harris-county-sheriff-s-office"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/09/15/Man_fatally_shot_in_officer_involved_sho_0_7658949_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Man_fatally_shot_in_officer_involved_sho_0_20190915224845-408795"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Officer-involved shooting leaves man dead in Katy: Harris County Sheriff's Office</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/several-injured-when-decks-collapse-during-firefighter-event"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2019/09/14/DeckCollapseWildwood_Crop_1568507221560_7657892_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Deck collapse on Baker Avenue in Wildwood, N.J." title="DeckCollapseWildwood_Crop_1568507221560-402970.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>3 at trauma center, 19 treated, released after deck collapse</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/florida-porch-pirate-caught-on-camera-stealing-package-while-little-girl-watches" > <h3>Florida 'porch pirate' caught on camera stealing package while little girl watches</h3> </a> <div data-href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news/local-news/florida-porch-pirate-caught-on-camera-stealing-package-while-little-girl-watches" data-title="Porch pirate id="article_10155_402429_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/newcomer-brown-scores-as-patriots-beat-dolphins-43-0" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/25/Miami-Dolphins_1443225349712_273247_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Newcomer Brown scores as Patriots beat Dolphins 43-0</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/texans-stop-jags-2-point-conversion-to-get-13-12-win" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2015/09/03/Jacksonville-Jaguars_1441338336386_157773_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Texans stop Jags' 2-point conversion to get 13-12 win</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/sports/rays-drop-1-12-games-back-of-oakland-for-top-al-wild-card" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/05/22/Tampa-Bay-Rays_1558580510214_7304479_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Rays drop 1 1/2 games back of Oakland for top AL wild card</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/democratic-presidential-candidates-call-for-kavanaughs-impeachment" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-1051526308_1568590700080_7658755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-1051526308_1568590700080_7658755_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-1051526308_1568590700080_7658755_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-1051526308_1568590700080_7658755_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2019/09/15/GettyImages-1051526308_1568590700080_7658755_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Democratic presidential candidates call for Kavanaugh's impeachment</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/fast-five/florida-deputies-find-extremely-emaciated-dog-charge-owner-with-animal-cruelty" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wofl/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/vlcsnap-2019-09-15-18h59m00s809_1568589935211_7658753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/vlcsnap-2019-09-15-18h59m00s809_1568589935211_7658753_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/vlcsnap-2019-09-15-18h59m00s809_1568589935211_7658753_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/vlcsnap-2019-09-15-18h59m00s809_1568589935211_7658753_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox13news.com/media.fox13news.com/photo/2019/09/15/vlcsnap-2019-09-15-18h59m00s809_1568589935211_7658753_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Okeechobee&#x20;County&#x20;Sheriff&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;s&#x20;Office&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Florida deputies find 'extremely emaciated' dog, charge owner with animal cruelty</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/trending">Trending Topics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/sports">Sports</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/orlando-hurricane">Orlando Hurricane</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather/7-day-forecast">7 Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Radar</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic">Traffic</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/traffic/pump-patrol">Pump Patrol</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">About Us</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/community">Community</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/jobs">Jobs at Fox 35</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/video">Video</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/live">Live Newscasts & Replays</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/good-day">Good Day Orlando</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/weather">Weather Forecasts</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/news">Seen on TV Links</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/tv-listings">TV Listings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipe Box</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/FOX35Orlando"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/Fox35Orlando"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox35orlando/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox35"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-35-orlando/id377926923" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.fox.droid.foxwofl" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 35 Weather App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox35weather/id508798735" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wofl.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox35orlando.com/about/contact">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: 