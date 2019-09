- Tropical Storm Humberto is almost Hurricane Humberto, which will likely happen in the next 12 hours.

Fox 35 meteorologist Brooks Tomlin says hurricane hunters flying through the storm Sunday afternoon found maximum winds of 75-80 mph, just above the surface and on the northeast side of the storm.

He says there has been little change in forecast guidance, as almost all computer forecast modeling turns Humberto east-northeast late Sunday and Monday, pushing it far into the open Atlantic Ocean, possibly near Bermuda later this week.

Sunday into Monday, Tomlin says our biggest risk will likely be the enhanced seas, swells and rip currents at our Atlantic beaches through at least Wednesday or Thursday.

Central Florida will tap into much drier air from Wednesday into next weekend, lowering rain chances and humidity, giving us a small taste of fall, according to Tomlin.

Meanwhile, forecasters are watching two other systems in the Atlantic.

There is an elongated area of disturbed weather located off the coast of Africa. It is disorganized and shows low development but environmental conditions are forecasted to become more conducive for gradual development through the middle of the week. The NHC says that a tropical depression is likely to form by the end of the week while the system moves slowly westward or west-northwestward.

There is also another area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico. Slight development is possible while it moves westward. Further development is expected after moving inland along the northwestern Gulf coast by late Monday or Tuesday.

Fox 35 meteorologist Brooks Tomlin says that neither of these systems are of immediate importance.

