- Monday looks to be another hot and humid August day.

High temperatures will top off in the low to mid-90s this afternoon. However, winds out of the south-southeast will help push the east coast sea breeze inland. Temperatures tonight will drop to the low to mid-70s with mostly cloudy skies.

Isolated showers and thunderstorms will develop mostly after 1 p.m., with the best chance of stronger thunderstorms taking place over the interior counties and west of Orlando. Wind gusts could reach up to 50 miles per hour. Convection may linger past sunset, with most of the activity wrapping up around 10 p.m.

Expect a higher coverage of showers and storms tomorrow through Friday.

