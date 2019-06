Happy Friday!

An upper-level low pushing over the Mississippi Valley will help sling more rain our way.

Expect some heavy downpours and frequent lightning this afternoon, from Orlando East toward the coast.

Temperatures will hit the low 90s, with humidity making it feel like the triple digits.

Tonight temperatures will drop to the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies.

The same wet weather pattern will be in place this weekend.

Some locally strong storms producing downbursts and gusty winds will be possible this weekend.

Rain chances 80-90% both Saturday and Sunday.

Have a great day!