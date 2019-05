The heat machine continues!

High pressure over the Southeast strengthens, allowing afternoon high temperatures to hit the low-90s in Central Florida.

We'll make it to 92 degrees in Orlando, with mid-to-upper 80s along the coast.

Winds will be out of the East Northeast at 5-15mph.

Dry air dominates the middle and upper layers of the atmosphere, so we'll keep rain out of the forecast.

Expect temperatures to increase this weekend, with mid-90s in Orlando by Sunday, and upper-90s in areas North.

We have a moderate risk for rip currents so swim near an open lifeguard stand.

Have a great Memorial Day Weekend!