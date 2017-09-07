Comcast announces free WiFi hotspots during Irma

- It’s possible Florida residents may lose internet service following Hurricane Irma’s expected impact.



Comcast announced on Wednesday it will open more than 137,000 Xfinity WiFi hotspots throughout Florida for its customers and non-customers. It will be for free, according to its press release.



A map of the hotspots can be found here: Xfinity.com/wifi.



In order to connect to the hotspot, you will need to, first, be in range of it, then select the “xfinitywifi” network name in the list of available hotspots and then launch a browser.



Xfinity internet customers can sign in with their usernames and passwords, and they will automatically connect to the hotspots in the future.



Non-customers will be directed to the “Not an Xfinity Internet Customer” section on the sign-in page to get started. You can renew the complimentary sessions every two hours until September 15.