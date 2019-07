Tropical Storm Barry is expected to strengthen before making landfall in Louisiana this weekend.

Life-threatening storm surge, very heavy rainfall and damaging winds are the main threats for the central Gulf Coast over the next several days.

Meanwhile, a new tropical wave has moved off the coast of Africa, and is moving Westward at 20mph.

Some slight development is possible, but there is a low chance (20%) that this system will become tropical over the next 5 days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Meteorologists aboard the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft will fly into Tropical Storm Barry again today.

On Wednesday, Jeremy DeHart, a meteorologist on the flight wrote:

“We found a broad circulation, but fortunately not yet much else to see but a few showers and a lot of oil rigs.”

By Thursday morning, the area of low pressure had strengthened to a Tropical Storm, with maximum sustained winds of 40mph.

The 2019 Atlantic Hurricane Season officially began on June 1, but Subtropical Storm Andrea formed early, on May 20 over the Western Atlantic Ocean.

The storm was short lived and degenerated into a remnant low early the following day.

“The strongest Atlantic hurricanes to make landfall in the continental United States in July were the Gulf Coast Hurricane of 1916 and Hurricane Dennis of 2005,” Phil Klotzbach said, a meteorologist at Colorado State University specializing in Atlantic basin seasonal hurricane forecasts.

“Both had max winds at landfall of 120 mph,” Klotzbach said.

Barry’s winds are forecast to reach 70 mph, which is just shy of a Category 1 Hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale.

A Category 1 hurricane has sustained winds of 74-95 mph.

Central Floridians can expect a higher coverage of showers and thunderstorms on Friday.

We’ll start the day with partly sunny skies and winds out of the Southwest at 5-10mph.

Afternoon high temperatures will climb to around 90 degrees inland and along the coast.

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 1PM.

Expect a higher coverage (70%), compared to Thursday.

Tonight, temperatures will drop down to the mid-and-upper 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Just a slight chance of rain before 2AM.