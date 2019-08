The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a tropical disturbance in the Atlantic Ocean that could affect Florida.

On its website, it says, "A weak area of low pressure just to the east of the Central Bahamas is producing disorganized showers and a few thunderstorms. Some slight development is possible over the next few days while the disturbance moves westward to west-northwestward at around 15 mph."

Weather officials predict how much the disturbance could form in the coming days: