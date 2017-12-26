3.1 magnitude earthquake felt in Santa Clara County

- USGS reported a magnitude 3.1 earthquake Tuesday in Santa Clara County at 7:19 p.m. The epicenter was about 5.5 miles east southeast of San Martin and 7.5 miles from Morgan Hill.

There was no reports of damage, but the earthquake could be felt in San Francisco and in the East Bay. USGS initially had 55 responses on their website to the quake. These numbers are often in the thousands.

The earthquake's depth was a little more than 4 miles. The epicenter was closest to the Calaveras fault zone.