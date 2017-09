- Hi there! Looks like a day warm, humid day with increasing clouds heading into the PM hours. Clouds yield a rain chance near 60% after 1pm, scattered showers and storms. Highs hit near 90 today. Tonight, mostly cloudy, a few showers before 12am, chances near 30% late. We continue tracking MAJOR hurricane IRMA and for the absolute latest on the storm track and effects here in Florida, join us on air and online!