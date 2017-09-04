Pastor, wife among Harvey flood deaths

- "It's hard," says Naomi Dabney while describing the week she has endured.



On Wednesday, Aug. 30, Dabney and her family received a call that changed their lives. Her parents, Spenceria Rogers and Donald Ray Rogers, had died.

"It's a lot to have to bury one parent, but being that we have to bury both parents at one time, it's unimaginable," explains Dabney.



Donald Ray Rogers, the pastor at Tabernacle of Faith Christian Center in Katy, and his loving wife of more than 20 years, Spenceria, died trying to check on his uncle out in Fulshear. Relatives say the couple came upon a flooded road and thought their truck could pass through it.



"My mom, she was able to call 911 from my dad's phone," says Dabney. "That's how they were able to pinpoint the location that they were at, but being the area that they were in that was so far, they couldn't get to them in time."



The family is now left to plan a funeral for the couple. Ian Overton, Lakesha Rogers' husband, is designing the program.



"It's hard to see the pictures that we've been taking and then putting them in a program for their funerals," says Overton. "I mean, you look at these pictures and you know it hits you, it hits you right here."



Family members say Donald Ray and Spenceria had giving hearts and that they lived a life of serving others.

"No matter what they were going through, they never had a frown on their face," says Lakesha. She adds that she and her husband went out to her parents' home on Tuesday to check on them, the same day the sun came out after the storm for the first time. That day, a family picture was taken.



"The day before the accident happened, we had a picture of the four of us, mom and dad, my husband and I and I mean, I'm just going to cherish that forever because we don't normally just go over to their homes and just start taking pictures, but there is something that just clicked in or minds saying that this is a day that we need to cherish this moment," says Lakesha.



A memorial will take place at Parkway Fellowship Church in Richmond on Saturday.