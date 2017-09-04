Labor Day Forecast

Happy Labor Day!

Expect another afternoon of toasty temperatures, topping off around 92 degrees inland with upper-80s along the coast.

Winds will be out of the ESE at 5-10mph, with showers and storms developing mainly after 2PM.

A rain chance at 60% will mean scattered showers and thunderstorms, with some heavy downpours and frequent lightning in some of the stronger storms.

Tonight, temperatures will drop to the mid-70s under mostly cloudy skies with a 60% rain chance sticking in the forecast.

We continue to closely track Hurricane Irma, a major storm in the Atlantic. Hurricane watches are in effect for the Leeward Islands, as Irma is forecast to approach the area by Tuesday night. It is still too early to tell the impact Irma will have on Florida or the United States.



