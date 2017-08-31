Flood victim saves anxious armadillo from floodwaters

- There have been tens of thousands of rescues all over the Houston area since Hurricane Harvey made landfall.

One flood victim shared a special rescue that warms her heart.

Jaslyn Antonini captured videos and pictures of an armadillo rescue in the Bear Creek neighborhood.

She says she was kayaking back to her home in chest-deep water when she spotted the little guy on a floating dresser with nowhere to go.

Antonini picked him up and put him in the back of the kayak and headed to drier ground.

The area of Bear Creek is expecting another foot of water in today.