Irma strengthens to Category 3 hurricane

- Tropical Storm Irma became a Category 2 storm by Thursday morning and strengthened into a Category 3 hurricane by Thursday afternoon.

Irma is moving west-northwest at 12 miles per hour with maximum sustained winds of 115 mph.

The storm still poses no threat to land and is still more than 3,000 miles away from Florida, west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Irma is forecast to become a major hurricane by tonight, according to the National Hurricane Center and a Category 4 east of the Leeward Islands by next week.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect, but meteorologists are watching Irma closely.

