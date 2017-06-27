Tuesday Forecast: June 27

Get ready for another stormy afternoon.



We'll see a high coverage of showers and thunderstorms Tuesday, with rain chances increasing along the Space Coast compared to recent days.

For your morning commute, smoke is causing visibility concerns along Interstate 95, as the Tucker Wildfire burns south of State Road 520 near Rockledge.

Winds will become more southwesterly by sunrise, which could push dense smoke along MM196-201.

Rain chances Tuesday are at 70%, with thunderstorms likely after 3PM.

Afternoon high temperatures will top off around 91 degrees inland, 89 along the coast.

Overnight lows will drop to the mid-70s, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms before midnight.







