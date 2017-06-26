Monday Forecast: June 26

Grab your rain gear, thunderstorms are in the forecast today.

A front sagging over the state, combined with an ample supply of moisture will help generate a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday.

The main threats with the afternoon storms: frequent lightning, brief gusty winds, and very heavy rainfall.

Localized flooding from quick 2-to-3 inch downpours is also a possibility.

Greater cloud cover will keep afternoon high temperatures a few degrees below Sunday's high temps, so expect temperatures top off in the upper 80s.

Temperatures will drop to around 74 degrees tonight, under mostly cloudy skies, with rain chances staying at 60% overnight.

