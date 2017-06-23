Friday Forecast: June 23

After a very TOASTY Thursday, (with Heat Index values hitting 105°) expect even more sunshine on Friday.

Afternoon high temperatures will top off in the low-to-mid 90s inland, upper 80s along the coast.

Water vapor imagery shows dry air on top of central Florida, so rain chances will stay fairly low through Saturday.

Expect mostly sunny weather, with just a slight chance of an isolated shower on Friday.

Rain chances up to about 40% by Sunday, with widespread showers and thunderstorms on Monday.

Have a great weekend!



