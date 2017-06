- Looks like another hot, sweaty day with skies going into storm mode for the afternoon and evening. Highs hit near 90 inland, 80s along the beaches. Rain chances fire after 2pm, a few hefty storms are likely. Tonight, lows fall through the 70s, rain chances dry up before 10pm. The weekend brings more rain mainly for the PM hours, highs will remain near 90 and lows through the weekend hang in the 70s.