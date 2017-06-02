Friday, June 2 Forecast

Posted: Jun 02 2017 04:26AM EDT

Updated: Jun 02 2017 04:30AM EDT

Considerable cloudiness will keep afternoon high temperatures in the low-to-mid 80s.
The storms that produced heavy downpours, lightning and hail on Thursday, are possible again today.
We'll keep rain chances at 70% with the strongest storms likely after lunchtime.

Cloud-to-ground lightning and very heavy rainfall will be the biggest weather threats this afternoon.
Tonight, temperatures will drop to the low 70s, with a slight rain chance sticking around after midnight.
Have a great weekend!

 



 

