Thursday, June 1 Forecast

Happy June, and the first official day of the 2017 Atlantic Hurricane Season!

We had Tropical Storm Arlene in April, so the next named storm will be "Bret."

Expect another warm and humid day, with afternoon high temperatures approaching the low-90s inland, upper 80s along the coast. We will see a greater coverage of showers and thunderstorms, with chances at 60%.

Clouds will increase later this afternoon, and by tonight we'll drop to the low- 70s under mostly cloudy skies.

Have a fantastic Thursday, and be sure to pick up the Orlando Sentinel today where you'll find your 2017 Hurricane Survival Guide.



