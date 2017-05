- Good Wednesday morning! Looks like an active weather day for the region. Expect shower and chances to ramp up through 10am this morning and continue into the afternoon/evening hours. Some of the storms will produce strong, gusty winds, hail and extreme rainfall. Rain chances are in the range of 80-90%. Highs are cooler (around 83)because of the onset of clouds and rain. Tonight, rain chances continue at 70%. Lows fall to near 73.