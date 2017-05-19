Weather Forecast: May 19, 2017

Posted:May 19 2017 04:01AM EDT

Updated:May 19 2017 04:01AM EDT

May 19, 2017 - Good Friday to you! Expect a blend of sun and clouds, breezes from the East and a few passing showers. Rain chances are near 20%. Highs hit near 91 inland, mid-80s beaches. Tonight, scattered clouds and lows near 72.

