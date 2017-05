- Good Thursday to you....Looks like a warm, breezy day. Plentiful sun is expected with a few PM clouds. Could be a shower or two South of Orlando, chances are very low and around 10%. Highs hit near 91 inland, mid-80s along the beaches. Tonight, lows fall into the 70s, skies are dry and on the clear side. Rain chances gradually increase as we head into the weekend, with peak chances near 50% by Monday.