- Good Friday morning! Expect a day of hot temps in the lower 90s, both interior and coastal areas. Skies will feature a blend of sun and clouds, rain chances are still ZERO. Tonight, partly cloudy, muggy and mild, lows near 70. A cold front will move into the area tomorrow. While this system won't cool us down, it will offer a rain chance for a change. Odds of Saturday showers and storms appears to be near 40% and after 11am.