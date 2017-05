- Hello, happy Wednesday to you! Looks like a sizzler of a day with highs moving into the 96 degree range. The coast will be a good 10 degrees cooler with highs in the mid-80s, courtesy of the Atlantic Coast sea breeze during the afternoon. Tonight, lows fall into the upper 60s under clear skies. Rain chances are continued flat until perhaps Saturday. A slight chance of afternoon storms for a lucky few could show up.