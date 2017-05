- Happy Friday! Looks like AM clouds and rain chances around 40% through 11am this morning. Skies clear a bit into the PM, winds will be kicking pretty good from the West with gusts over 25 mph. Highs hit near 78 today. Tonight, partly cloudy and cooler, lows near 60 with breezes from the West at 10-15 mph. The weekend will feature great weather, great temps and dry skies.